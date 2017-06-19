Salman Khan is all set to rock the box office charts once again, from his Friday as his much-awaited film, Tubelight hits the theatres on 23rd of June.

Though Tubelight is releasing on a regular Friday, due the extraordinary buzz around the film and the huge fan following of Salman Khan, one can definitely expect an opening of around 30 crores from it. Looking at his previous records, the actor’s last release, Sultan which had hit the theatres during Eid (a Public holiday) last year collected 36.54 crores on its 1st day.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which released in 2015 over the festive time of Diwali remains to be his highest opening day grosser. The film collected 40.35 crores on its first day itself. It was a family drama and hence collected such a huge sum.

Here’s a look at the list of highest opening day collections of Salman Khan’s films:

Directed by Kabir Khan, Salman’s next, Tubelight is all set to hit the theaters on 23rd June. The period drama also stars Sohail Khan, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and late actor Om Puri in key roles.

The film revolves around Laxman (Salman) who is a little slow and is known as Tubelight. After his brother goes missing during the Indo-Sino war, he is forced to introspect and truly believe that he has the power to find him. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo as a magician, who helps Salman’s character discover his talents.

Salman Khan is juggling between the promotions of Tubelight and shooting of Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming film “Tiger Zinda Hai“. The film features Katrina Kaif as the leading lady. It is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s 2012 film “Ek Tha Tiger“.