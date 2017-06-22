Where Wiill Tubelight Stand In Salman Khan’s Top 10 Grossers List?

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan is back with his highly anticipated flick Tubelight, which is all set to hit the silver screens tomorrow.

Though the film is not a typical commercial potboiler,’Bhai’ fans are waiting to watch the actor’s never seen avatar.

After Aamir Khan, Salman Khan is the only Bollywood star, who has two films in 300 crore club – Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan.

Salman Khan has given 10 back to back 100 crore films and we hope that Tubelight will be the 11th one.

But the question is whether it will become the 3rd 300 crore entrant for Salman Khan or will it beat Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s collection to become his highest grosser of all time.

Here’s a look at Salman Khan’s top 10 highest grossing films of all time.

Tubelight marks the 3rd collaboration between director Kabir Khan and Salman Khan, the duo had earlier given blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Tubelight also features Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, late actor Om Puri and Matin Rey Tangu in key roles.

Reports suggest that Shah Rukh’s cameo is an integral part of the story. He will be seen essaying a role of a magician who helps Salman’s character to recognize his power.

Other than Tubelight, Salman also has another release in this year which is Ek Tha Tiger’s sequel, titled Tiger Zinda Hai. The film stars Katrina Kaif along with Salman, it is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who previously helmed Sultan. Tiger Zinda Hai is produced under the reputed banner of Yash Raj Films. The film will be seeing Salman reprising his role of RAW agent Tiger. The film will have some breathtaking action sequences and high-octane stunts.

Tiger Zinda Hai will release during the Christmas weekend this year.