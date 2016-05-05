Salman Khan has currently become a sure shot blockbuster mantra of producers, thanks to his hold over the box office business. Mind you, not long back even Salman has had disastrous flops in his career. So far, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor has delivered 31 flops in his entire career.

In his initial years, he received a good stand at the box office, but soon started his dry spell. He gave 7 back to back flops for 3 years at the box office. A severe drop in his career was observed during 1999 – 2003.

From 2004 – 2009 he worked in 22 movies out of which 14 films failed miserably making a very bad move for his career.

Salman resurfaced mainly with Prabhudheva’s Wanted in 2009 after which he stared seriously working on his career and took up good scripts.

With Dabangg he regained his number 1 position in the industry and a much bigger fan following.

After Dabangg there was no looking back for him and gave back to back box office performers like Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Kick and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo who all made it to the 100 corer club.

Even a film like Jai Ho was not much appreciated by the critics and the audiences yet managed to make it to the 100 corer club due to sheer fan following.

Here’s the list of Salman Khan’s films, which have been box office disasters: