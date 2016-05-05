Salman Khan has currently become a sure shot blockbuster mantra of producers, thanks to his hold over the box office business. Mind you, not long back even Salman has had disastrous flops in his career. So far, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor has delivered 31 flops in his entire career.
In his initial years, he received a good stand at the box office, but soon started his dry spell. He gave 7 back to back flops for 3 years at the box office. A severe drop in his career was observed during 1999 – 2003.
From 2004 – 2009 he worked in 22 movies out of which 14 films failed miserably making a very bad move for his career.
Salman resurfaced mainly with Prabhudheva’s Wanted in 2009 after which he stared seriously working on his career and took up good scripts.
With Dabangg he regained his number 1 position in the industry and a much bigger fan following.
After Dabangg there was no looking back for him and gave back to back box office performers like Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Kick and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo who all made it to the 100 corer club.
Even a film like Jai Ho was not much appreciated by the critics and the audiences yet managed to make it to the 100 corer club due to sheer fan following.
Here’s the list of Salman Khan’s films, which have been box office disasters:
|Film
|Collection
|Kurbaan
|1.8 crores
|Love
|2.5 crores
|Nischay
|0.95 crores
|Ek Ladka Ek Ladki
|1.8 crores
|Jaagruti
|2.5 crores
|Dil Tera Aashiq
|2.1 crores
|Andaz Apna Apna
|6.1 crores
|Sangdil Sanam
|3.50 crores
|Chaand Ka Tukda
|2.2 crores
|Chandra Mukhi
|2.15 crores
|Veergati
|6.2 crores
|Yeh Majhdhaar
|1.2 crores
|Khamoshi
|4.5 crores
|Jaanam Samjha Karo
|8.4 crores
|Hello Brother
|12 crores
|Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaye
|3.8 crores
|Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge
|8 crores
|Yeh Hai Jalwa
|5 crores
|Phir Milenge
|3.5 crores
|Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa
|7 crores
|Kyonki
|13.75 crores
|Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar
|2.5 crores
|Jaan-E-Mann
|27 crores
|Baabul
|15.75 crores
|Salaam-E-Ishq
|22.5 crores
|Marigold
|1 crores
|God Tussi Great Ho
|13.5 crores
|Heroes
|13.25 crores
|Yuvvraaj
|17 crores
|Main Aur Mrs Khanna
|8 crores
|London Dreams
|26 crores
In some of the films mentioned above Salman Khan had only supporting role. It’s also a fact that some of his films are now “cult classics” despite flops which no other actor has.
Nah alot of actors like amitabh bachchan & rajesh khanna have cult classics despite flops.
Kurban is a hit movi
Comment:what about baaghi? andaz apna apna? they were flops! veer?
if i’m not wrong he is only one film short from completeling half century,
yes! 49 flops
Veer was Flop undoubtedly nut Baaghi was a Huge Hit of that time. AAA was Disaster and is already mentioned in the list.
the writer has not done good research. in few movies Salmaan only had a guest appearance or a cameo. How can then those movies be treated as flops?
Incomplete list and compiled by someone sheer ignorant fellow. Where is Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Chori-Chori Chupke-Chupke, Veer, Lucky, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Chal Mere Bhai, Auzaar, Kahin Pyar Na Hojaye and few more which I am not able to recall straight away. P.S. He has just a small camio in Sawariyan so discluded thereof.
Koimoi lack of knowledge of salman flop movies
Salman whole career until dabang all his movies flop
kurban was semihit acc to old boi.com and biwi ho to aisi ,heroes,sawaria ,phir milenge ,baabul are special appearances and supporting roles
Kurban is hit movie and Andaz apna Apna not flop
Andaaz Apna Apna was a nice film. Rest all deserved to be a flop. Anways, collections is not always everything. If you look at his current films, its all average except maybe Bhajangi Bhaijaan. Chennai Express, Happy New Year should haven been flops and Fan should have been hit for SRK, but its the other way round. Dhoom 3 should have bombed as well, but hey its one of the biggest hit.
Not flop andaz apna is hit
Salman is the only Superstar after Rajesh Khanna who gave 6 successful films in a row Maine Pyar Kiya, Baaghi, Sanam Bewafa, Patthar ke Phool, Kurbaan and Saajan….the record is only broken by himself again post 2009…Wanted, Dabang, Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabang 2, Jai Ho, Bajrangi Bhaijan and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Also he has the maximum number of Hits compared to any of his peers. And some of the movies mentioned above are average grossers like Veergati, which was also one of his best performance till date. Please do a research before commenting.
“Andaaz Apna Apna” has become a Cult Classic. Watch it now and you will be so amazed at the sheer entertainment factor of this movie!! How about bringing Amir & Salman together again for a sequel?? To all fans of Amir & Salman, let’s poll for it!! This will be the comedy of the Century!!
And he is also the only Superstar to deliver maximum no. Of All time Super hit Blockbusters…
Biwi No. 1 was a hit movie
Salman khan is pretty poor at acting, and most of his movies are quite bad. Its strange why he is so popular in India. You people lack taste?
SRK have 17 flops. Sallu Bhai have 31 flops almost double flops SRK.
SRK have contributed 2031 cr (approx) to the box office in his 24 years
while Sallu gave 2691 cr(approx) in his 25 years while still having double amount of flops than SRK
salman to salman h bhai….isse koi fark nahi padta ki salman ne kitne flop filme kiye h…per ajh wo no 1 pe h….king of box office…
Bollywood is life because of 1 only bhaijaan of bollywood opp Salman khan….
And no one can beat him or overcross him.
Bhaijaan opp salman khan.inke jisa koi nahin,bara dilwale,aaj bhaijaan ne,kuch flim ka tukra deya to saaf hit ho gaye….
salman khan jisa koi nahin,bara dilwale,aaj bhaijaan ne,kuch flim ka tukra deya to saaf hit ho gaye….