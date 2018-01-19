Padmaavat: Will This Be Ranveer Singh’s Highest Grossing Movie Till Date?

Ranveer Singh made his debut in 2010 with Band Baaja Baaraat proved how he is an actor to look out for. With every movie, he has been majoring in his acting skills and the collections of his movies are speaking for itself.

More than box office the range of his characters and the variation with which he has chosen his roles has been appreciated by one and every. His highest grossing movie Bajirao Mastani collected 184 crores in a mega-clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale. It clearly outshone Dilwale and Ranveer’s performance in it was touted as his best.

Padmaavat (earlier titled as Padmavati) has him in the role of Allaudin Khilji and with a dialogue-less presence, he is the most awaited reason for watching this film. Coincidently, his second highest grossing movie is Ram Leela is also by the same director as Bajirao Mastani and his upcoming Padmaavat. Ramleela did 110 crores in 2013 and again Ranveer outshone his previous performances with this one.

Padmaavat is finally, after numerous controversies, releasing on 25th January and it has immense buzz attached to it. The opening will be, no doubt, sky high but it’s the lifetime which will be gauged for the success. Dil Dhadakne Do with 76.88 crores stands at the 3rd position in the list of Ranveer Singh’s highest grossing movies.

Here are Ranveer Singh’s highest grossers so far:

Padmaavat will be the first Indian film to have an IMAX 3D release, the makers said. Paramount Pictures will distribute the film across select international markets, including non-traditional territories.

Where do you think will Padmaavat land in the list of Ranveer Singh’s highest grossing movie? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.