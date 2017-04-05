Actress Priyanka Chopra is literally conquering the world right now. From making an American TV debut with Quantico to her upcoming Hollywood debut film, Baywatch -The Movie she seems to have done it all. PC even managed to win the People’s Choice Award twice in a row for her character Alex Parrish.

In Bollywood too, PC has had a great run so far. She has been a part of some big projects. She is a National awardee and was recently named the second most beautiful woman in the world.

Looking at Priyanka’s Box Office run in Bollywood, one has to agree she has been extremely intelligent in her film choices. The actress has four films in the 100 crore club, which include, Don 2, Barfi, Agneepath and Bajirao Mastani. She also has one 200 crore film which is Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 3.

Her second highest grosser is Bajirao Mastani which in spite of starring her in a supporting role, won a lot praises. Looking at Priyanka’s list of Highest Grossers, one can easily see how intelligent she has been in choosing Bollywood projects. With not just finding success at box office, she has also held the fort well in pure acting talents.

Last year, PC had only one release, which was Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal. The film did not perform very well and made a lifetime collection of merely 38 crores.

Check out the list of top 10 highest grossing films of Priyanka Chopra:

Priyanka will be next seen Baywatch. She recently shared a photograph of herself along with Johnson and Efron. She captioned the image: “Always fun with these boys…The Rock, Zac Efron…Be ‘Baywatch’… running lines…life of an actor…on the job.”

Baywatch has been adapted from the 1990’s popular TV series of the same name and is slated to the hit screens in May.