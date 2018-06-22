Parmanu Surpasses Shootout At Wadala To Become John Abraham’s 5th Highest Grossing Film Of All Time

Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran, the ode to India’s Unsung Heroes has now become John Abraham’s highest grosser as a solo Hero project going past Shootout At Wadala which stands with a total of 62 crores.

The film continues to find steady footfalls and collections in Week 4 at the Box Office, once again proving the Power of Good Content. After a fantastic Week 1 of 35.41 cr, an impressive Week 2 of 16.42 cr and Week 3 of 7.03 cr, the film maintained a consistent run in its 4th week closing it at 3.28 cr.

Yesterday it collected 0.26 cr taking its till date India Box office tally to 62.14 cr.

What is incredible is that the Film has not only crossed the lifetime collections of several Hit films in its BO run so far, it is also showing a consistent hold on of daily collections till date.

Film Year Collection Housefull 2 2012 114.00 Cr Race 2 2013 102.00 Cr Welcome Back 2015 97.00 Cr Dishoom 2016 69.50 Cr Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran 2018 62.14*Cr Shootout At Wadala 2013 62.00 Cr Desi Boyz 2011 53.00 Cr Madras Cafe 2013 45.00 Cr New York 2009 45.00 Cr Dostana 2008 44.50 Cr

The next on John’s list is Dishoom with 69.50 crores. It will be interesting to where will John Abraham’s Parmanu stand in his list of highest grossing movies of all time. John’s highest grosser till now is Housefull 2 which stands with a total of 114 crores.

Opening to critical acclaim Parmanu, soon had an extremely strong word of mouth, drawing huge crowds across markets. It has maintained a steady audience pull resulting in a strong Box office performance till date with the audience love and adulation taking it to all-new heights despite all odds- a truncated promotional campaign, the holy month of Ramzaan, IPL semis on the opening Friday and & finals on Sunday.

Parmanu is a true-life human story of the kind of intensity not seen often. It salutes the efforts of the Indian Army, scientists, bureaucrats, intelligence agencies and others who worked so tirelessly against all odds to ensure that India finds its due place in the World Nuclear Map. What the audience takes home is not just the experience of a pacy and edgy plotline but also a sense of pride for our country and its twin pillars of strength- Jai Jawan Jai Vigyan!

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Parmanu-The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani and is produced by JA Entertainment, Zee Studios and Kyta Productions. Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment is its All India Distributor.

Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran, released on 25th May, 2018 and is running successfully Worldwide.