Katrina Kaif’s Highest Grossing Movies: Tiger Zinda Hai Is Now At The 2nd Position

Tiger Zinda Hai is roaring at the box office. Like all Salman films this does not seem to come to a standstill soon. Being a part of this film helped Katrina Kaif bag a hit, after quite long.

Her last release Jagga Jasoos also tanked at the box office. The movie collected an amount of 53.38. Baar Baar Dekho was also a big flop of 2016 with the one of the highest budgets and lowest collections. It was only the song Kaala Chasma that helped the movie to grab audience’s good attention. The film failed abruptly after the first day.

The actress gave some serious back-to-back flops in 2016 which obviously couldn’t enter the highest grossing films of all time list. But it is different with Tiger Zinda Hai. In a week of its release, the movie has crossed even its predecessor Ek Tha Tiger.

The movie has collected an amount of 206.04 crores. It has surpassed movies like Bang Bang and Ek Tha Tiger which had collected 181.03 crores and 198.00 crores respectively in the list of Katrina’s highest grosser of all time.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is about a rescue operation, led by agents from India and Pakistan, to save 25 Indian nurses abducted by terrorist forces in Iraq. Like its earlier movie Ek Tha Tiger, the central characters Zoya and Tiger remain the same.

Tiger Zinda Hai has been breaking records one after the other, it will be interesting to see if it can challenge Dhoom 3 at the box-office which have been Katrina’s biggest hit till date