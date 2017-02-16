Jolly LLB 2 Soon To Enter In Akshay’s Top 10 Highest Grossers List

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 has performed exceptionally well at the box office.

The courtroom comedy drama has raked in 72.68 crores in 6 days and is all set to enter in Akshay’s top 10 grossers by its 2nd Friday.

The film will evict Brothers (82.47 crores) from the list.

If Jolly LLB 2 holds well in its 2nd week, it will become Akki’s 4th consecutive 100 crore film after Airlift, Housefull 3 and Rustom.

Here’s a look at the box office business of Akshay Kumar’s highest grossing films so far:

Jolly LLB 2 is directed by Subhash Kapoor and it also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.