Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 has performed exceptionally well at the box office.


The courtroom comedy drama has raked in 72.68 crores in 6 days and is all set to enter in Akshay’s top 10 grossers by its 2nd Friday.

Jolly LLB 2 Soon To Enter In Akshay's Top 10 Highest Grossers List
The film will evict Brothers (82.47 crores) from the list.

If Jolly LLB 2 holds well in its 2nd week, it will become Akki’s 4th consecutive 100 crore film after Airlift, Housefull 3 and Rustom.

Here’s a look at the box office business of Akshay Kumar’s highest grossing films so far:

MovieYearCollections
Rowdy Rathore2012131.00 Cr
Airlift2016129.00 Cr
Rustom2016127.42 Cr
Housefull 22012114.00 Cr
Holiday2014112.65 Cr
Housefull 32016107.70 Cr
Baby201595.50 Cr
Singh Is Bliing201590.25 Cr
Gabbar Is Back201586.00 Cr
Brothers201582.47 Cr

Jolly LLB 2 is directed by Subhash Kapoor and it also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.

