Akshay Kumar has enjoyed a great 2016, with all his 3 films – Airlift, Housefull 3 and Rustom had entered 100 crore club at the box office.

Akki’s latest release Jolly LLB 2, also achieved the same feat and managed to make it to the 100 crore club at box office.

Jolly LLB 2 has managed to make a collection of 114.47 crores till now. It has beaten the collections his other successful films like Holiday, Housefull 2 etc. It is now Akshay Kumar’s 4th highest grosser ever.

Rowdy Rathore remains to be his highest grosser till now with a collection of 131 crores lifetime.

Here’s a look at the box office business of Akshay Kumar’s highest grossing films so far:

Jolly LLB is directed by Subhash Kapoor and it also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in key roles.