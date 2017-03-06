Akshay Kumar has enjoyed a great 2016, with all his 3 films – Airlift, Housefull 3 and Rustom had entered 100 crore club at the box office.
Akki’s latest release Jolly LLB 2, also achieved the same feat and managed to make it to the 100 crore club at box office.
Jolly LLB 2 has managed to make a collection of 114.47 crores till now. It has beaten the collections his other successful films like Holiday, Housefull 2 etc. It is now Akshay Kumar’s 4th highest grosser ever.
Rowdy Rathore remains to be his highest grosser till now with a collection of 131 crores lifetime.
Here’s a look at the box office business of Akshay Kumar’s highest grossing films so far:
|Movie
|Year
|Collections
|Rowdy Rathore
|2012
|131.00 Cr
|Airlift
|2016
|129.00 Cr
|Rustom
|2016
|127.42 Cr
|Housefull 2
|2012
|114.00 Cr
|Jolly LLB 2
|2017
|113.22 Cr
|Holiday
|2014
|112.65 Cr
|Housefull 3
|2016
|107.70 Cr
|Baby
|2015
|95.50 Cr
|Singh Is Bliing
|2015
|90.25 Cr
|Gabbar Is Back
|2015
|86.00 Cr
Jolly LLB is directed by Subhash Kapoor and it also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in key roles.
even years since 2010 have been good for akkie
so, these two should give him another 250 crore combined
These two?
Nyc observation
Ya I sure
House full 3 will be on 1St, 2nd or3rd place
250cr earn Kare gi
rustom lifetime collection 180+crore in india
rustom overseas collection 80+crore
rustom worldwide collection gross 300+crore
Rustom may collect 100cr+ with good WOM but it will not be his highest grosser due to the clash and genre!
Mohenjo-Daro is already a washout and will be finished before second weekend and can only collect 70-80 cr max. So Rustom will not loose that much screens in second week and also no other big film is releasing.
Rustom may be a hit but not blockbuster..
Also all actors have some bad movies in their list whether its Khan or kapoor or Kumar.
In present day no actor can beat Akki in choosing movie….its will be record for an actor to give 100 crore hatrik in a year. An actor doing 3 to 4 movies in a year and still audience enjoy , it has not yet happen for any actor in the history of Indian cinema for 100 crore club….
If we calculate the gross collection of akki’s all 3 movies in 2016 airlift(127 cr.), housefull 3(108 cr.) And Rustom(till today 95 but it can easily cross 120 cr. approx.) is approxly 350 cr. It means akki’s total movie collectins is greter than salman’s Sultan(300 cr.) and shah rukh’s Fan(86 cr.)
sharm kar ….akki ki 3 movies or bhai ki ak hee movie :P hahaha
tera bhai movie bhi to holidays ko lekar aata hai. always on Eid. so bhai ki religion wale full force me enjoy karte hai. akki lacks that support from muslim viewers. otherwise akki is in full form now a days.
Yes friend u r saying very true.Akki is superb compare with khan
So the aggregate total of Superstar Akshay Kumar’s total of three movies will be around 350 crores, in India, which is more that the total collections of anyone. And his hard work has pulled in that much income for the film industry.No wonder he is the highest tax payer from the film industry for so many years with the exception of one or two years. God bless you Akki…
Seeing this list makes me wonder the BO collections of the following movies, I thought they were all part of 100 Cr Club 4 Sure…
1. Welcome
2. Singh is Kinng
3. Namastey London
4. Holiday
5. Phir Hera Pheri… if u include these, Akki will b seen as far more successful commercial actor than he is being portrayed!
Definitely Brother…
??????✌
YES
Akshay Kumar is an Ace Superstar way above anyone in last 3 decades and i’m sure atleast for next 15 years he’ll continue in Top Gear
yes
All movies are good