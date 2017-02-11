SHARE

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 has opened with good numbers on its 1st day at the box office.


The courtroom comedy drama collected 13.20 crores yesterday and with this the film become the 7th highest opener of Akshay Kumar.

Jolly LLB 2 has opened better than Airlift, Holiday and Gabbar is Back but lesser than Rustom and Brothers.

Where Will Jolly LLB 2 Stand In Akshay’s Top 10 Opening Grossers List?

Here’s a look at his highest opening grossers so far:

FilmYearOpening Day Collections
Singh Is Bliing201520.67 Cr
Housefull 3201615.21 Cr
Brothers201515.20 Cr
Rowdy Rathore201215.01 Cr
Rustom201614.11 Cr
Housefull 2201214.00 Cr
Jolly LLB 2201713.20 Cr
Gabbar Is Back201513.05 Cr
Airlift201612.35 Cr
Holiday201612.00 Cr

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 2 also stars Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor in key roles.

