Where Will Jolly LLB 2 Stand In Akshay’s Top 10 Opening Grossers List?

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 has opened with good numbers on its 1st day at the box office.

The courtroom comedy drama collected 13.20 crores yesterday and with this the film become the 7th highest opener of Akshay Kumar.

Jolly LLB 2 has opened better than Airlift, Holiday and Gabbar is Back but lesser than Rustom and Brothers.

Here’s a look at his highest opening grossers so far:

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 2 also stars Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor in key roles.