Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 has done an impressive business of 77.71 crores in its opening week at the box office.


With this total, the courtroom comedy drama has become 7th highest opening grosser of Akshay Kumar. The film’s 1st week collections is better than Holiday, Baby & Housefull 2.

Jolly LLB 2 Becomes 6th Highest Opening Week Grosser Of Akshay Kumar
Jolly LLB 2 Becomes 6th Highest Opening Week Grosser Of Akshay Kumar

The film is now aiming to enter the 100 crore club, post its 2nd weekend at the box office.

(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)

FilmYearOpening Week Collections
Rustom201690.90 Cr
Airlift201683.50 Cr
Housefull 3201680.10 Cr
Rowdy Rathore201279.52 Cr
Brothers201578.70 Cr
Singh Is Bliing201578.00 Cr
Jolly LLB 2201777.71 Cr
Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty201468.00 Cr
Baby201563.82 Cr
Housefull 2201263.00 Cr

Produced under the banner of Fox Star Studios, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in key roles.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY