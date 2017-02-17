Jolly LLB 2 Becomes 6th Highest Opening Week Grosser Of Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 has done an impressive business of 77.71 crores in its opening week at the box office.

With this total, the courtroom comedy drama has become 7th highest opening grosser of Akshay Kumar. The film’s 1st week collections is better than Holiday, Baby & Housefull 2.

The film is now aiming to enter the 100 crore club, post its 2nd weekend at the box office.

(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)

Produced under the banner of Fox Star Studios, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in key roles.