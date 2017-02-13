Jolly LLB 2 Becomes 4th Highest Opening Weekend Grosser For Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 has done the whopping business of 50.46 crores in its opening weekend at the box office.

With this total, this courtroom comedy drama has become Akshay’s 4th highest opening weekend grosser after Singh Is Bliing (54.44 crores), Housefull 3 (53.31 crores) and Brothers (52.08 crores).

The film now needs to remain stable in the weekdays, so that it can comfortably enter in the 100 crore club.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor in key roles.