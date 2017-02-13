SHARE

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 has done the whopping business of 50.46 crores in its opening weekend at the box office.


With this total, this courtroom comedy drama has become Akshay’s 4th highest opening weekend grosser after Singh Is Bliing (54.44 crores), Housefull 3 (53.31 crores) and Brothers (52.08 crores).

Jolly LLB 2 Becomes 4th Highest Opening Weekend Grosser For Akshay Kumar
The film now needs to remain stable in the weekdays, so that it can comfortably enter in the 100 crore club.

FilmYearOpening Weekend Collections
Singh Is Bliing201554.44 Cr
Housefull 3201553.31 Cr
Brothers201552.08 Cr
Jolly LLB 2201750.46 Cr
Rustom201650.42 Cr
Rowdy Rathore201248.05 Cr
Airlift201644.30 Cr
Boss201342.50 Cr
Housefull 2201242.00 Cr
Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty201441.00 Cr

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor in key roles.

