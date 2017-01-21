SHARE

Hrithik Roshan’s last release Mohenjo Daro has turned to be a huge disappointment at the box office. The film has manged to collect only 58 crores as lifetime business.


Nevertheless, this epic-adventure romantic film managed to surpass the collection of Kites and Koi… Mil Gaya to become Hrithik’s 8th highest grossing film of all time. But will Kaabil beat Mohenjo Daro?

Mohenjo Daro Surpasses Kites; Becomes Hrithik's 8th Highest Grosser Of All Time
FilmsYearCollections
Krrish 32013240.5 crores
Bang Bang2014181.03 crores
Agneepath2012123.05 crores
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara201190 crores
Dhoom 2200682.3 crores
Krrish200672.5 crores
Jodhaa Akbar200862.8 crores
Mohenjo Daro201658.00 crores
Kites201048.3 crores
Koi... Mil Gaya200348.1 crores

Hrithik is now all set for the release of his next, Kaabil which will hit the theaters this Wednesday. It will be interesting to see where will Kaabil stand amongst Hrithik’s highest grossing films.

Kaabil is directed by Sanjay Gupta and it also stars Yami Gautam in a key role.

