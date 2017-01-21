Hrithik Roshan’s last release Mohenjo Daro has turned to be a huge disappointment at the box office. The film has manged to collect only 58 crores as lifetime business.

Nevertheless, this epic-adventure romantic film managed to surpass the collection of Kites and Koi… Mil Gaya to become Hrithik’s 8th highest grossing film of all time. But will Kaabil beat Mohenjo Daro?

Films Year Collections Krrish 3 2013 240.5 crores Bang Bang 2014 181.03 crores Agneepath 2012 123.05 crores Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2011 90 crores Dhoom 2 2006 82.3 crores Krrish 2006 72.5 crores Jodhaa Akbar 2008 62.8 crores Mohenjo Daro 2016 58.00 crores Kites 2010 48.3 crores Koi... Mil Gaya 2003 48.1 crores

Hrithik is now all set for the release of his next, Kaabil which will hit the theaters this Wednesday. It will be interesting to see where will Kaabil stand amongst Hrithik’s highest grossing films.

Kaabil is directed by Sanjay Gupta and it also stars Yami Gautam in a key role.