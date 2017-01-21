Hrithik Roshan’s last release Mohenjo Daro has turned to be a huge disappointment at the box office. The film has manged to collect only 58 crores as lifetime business.
Nevertheless, this epic-adventure romantic film managed to surpass the collection of Kites and Koi… Mil Gaya to become Hrithik’s 8th highest grossing film of all time. But will Kaabil beat Mohenjo Daro?
|Films
|Year
|Collections
|Krrish 3
|2013
|240.5 crores
|Bang Bang
|2014
|181.03 crores
|Agneepath
|2012
|123.05 crores
|Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
|2011
|90 crores
|Dhoom 2
|2006
|82.3 crores
|Krrish
|2006
|72.5 crores
|Jodhaa Akbar
|2008
|62.8 crores
|Mohenjo Daro
|2016
|58.00 crores
|Kites
|2010
|48.3 crores
|Koi... Mil Gaya
|2003
|48.1 crores
Hrithik is now all set for the release of his next, Kaabil which will hit the theaters this Wednesday. It will be interesting to see where will Kaabil stand amongst Hrithik’s highest grossing films.
Kaabil is directed by Sanjay Gupta and it also stars Yami Gautam in a key role.
Not 120 bro above 180 cr done
yup…looking awesome…..