Hrithik Roshan’s 16 Years Career Span: 21 Films; 8 Flops

Hrithik Roshan is termed to be the greek god of Bollywood thanks to chiseled body and perfect looks. The actor has enjoyed a successful acting career spanning 16 years.

Though the 43-year old actor has given blockbusters like Krrish 3 and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, he has also delivered box office disasters like Naa Tum Jaano Naa Hum, Kites and the recently released Mohenjo Daro.

He is all set for the release of his next, Kaabil next week. The film is a revenge drama directed by Sanjay Gupta. Interestingly, the film is clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees on the same day.

Will he make a great comeback with Kaabil?

Here’s a look at the flops in his career: