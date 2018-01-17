Will Padmaavat Be Deepika Padukone’s Highest Grossing Movie Till Date?

After getting delayed for a while now, Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat is finally going to release on January 24, 2018. The film was first supposed to release on December 1, 2017. It faced a lot of controversies from the members of Karni Sena and Rajput community.

Finally, the Censor Board of Film Certification gave a green light with five modifications and a change in the title. Now that the film is finally releasing, all the eyes will be on its box office numbers.

Fans and audience are eagerly waiting to watch the film now. After getting stuck in so many disputes, people now want to see what is so controversial in the film. All these controversies have somehow helped in the film’s publicity. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. If we see Deepika’s previous films, she has two films in 200 crore club and four films in 100 crore club which makes her one of the most commercially successful actresses.

Trending

Her film Chennai Express broke all the records as it collected a whopping amount of 226.7 crore. The movie crossed the lifetime collection of Happy New Year (203.3 crore). The film Padmaavat has been banned in 4 states, so it might affect the numbers somehow. Deepika’s Padmaavat will have to cross the records of Chennai Express to be her Highest Grossing Film.

Apart from Chennai Express and Happy New Year, Deepika has 4 films in 100 crore club- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (190.03 crore), Bajirao Mastani (180.50 crore), Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (110 crore) and Race 2 (102 crore).

Check out the list of her top 10 highest grossing films of all time right here:

Where do you guys think will Padmaavat land on the list? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.