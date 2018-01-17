After getting delayed for a while now, Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat is finally going to release on January 24, 2018. The film was first supposed to release on December 1, 2017. It faced a lot of controversies from the members of Karni Sena and Rajput community.

Finally, the Censor Board of Film Certification gave a green light with five modifications and a change in the title. Now that the film is finally releasing, all the eyes will be on its box office numbers.

Will Padmaavat Be Deepika Padukone’s Highest Grossing Movie Till Date?
Will Padmaavat Be Deepika Padukone’s Highest Grossing Movie Till Date?

Fans and audience are eagerly waiting to watch the film now. After getting stuck in so many disputes, people now want to see what is so controversial in the film. All these controversies have somehow helped in the film’s publicity. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. If we see Deepika’s previous films, she has two films in 200 crore club and four films in 100 crore club which makes her one of the most commercially successful actresses.

Her film Chennai Express broke all the records as it collected a whopping amount of 226.7 crore. The movie crossed the lifetime collection of Happy New Year (203.3 crore). The film Padmaavat has been banned in 4 states, so it might affect the numbers somehow. Deepika’s Padmaavat will have to cross the records of Chennai Express to be her Highest Grossing Film.

Apart from Chennai Express and Happy New Year, Deepika has 4 films in 100 crore club- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (190.03 crore), Bajirao Mastani (180.50 crore), Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (110 crore) and Race 2 (102 crore).

Check out the list of her top 10 highest grossing films of all time right here:

FilmsYearCollections
Chennai Express2013226.7 crores
Happy New Year2014203.3 crores
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani2013190.03 crores
Bajirao Mastani2015180.50 crores
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela2013110 crores
Race 22013102 crores
Piku201579.92 crores
Om Shanti Om200779.75 crores
Cocktail201276 crores
Housefull201076 crores

Where do you guys think will Padmaavat land on the list? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

3 COMMENTS

  2. It’s Colllection Of Deepika ‘s Movie How Collect In India B t I Hve Problame Why Koimoi Team Is Not Tell Us Worldwide Collection :-/

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here