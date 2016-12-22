Aamir Khan’s Dangal is all set to release this Friday and the film already seems to be enjoying a great buzz amongst the audiences.

Being one of the most anticipated films of the year, since this is Aamir’s first release after 2014, expectations when it comes to box office records is certainly high. After having held a special screening of the film for the film fraternity, Dangal managed to receive rave reviews from all the celebrities.

If this was any less, the confident makers even kept a press screening for the critics, two days prior to the film’s release. The film has received thunderous reviews from the critics, with all the big media houses giving it over a 3.5-4 star rating.

Top 10 Highest Grossing Films Of Aamir Khan Of All Time:

Films Year Collections PK 2014 339.50 Cr Dhoom 3 2013 280.25 Cr 3 Idiots 2009 202.00 Cr Ghajini 2008 114.00 Cr Talaash 2012 93.00 Cr Taare Zameen Par 2007 62.50 Cr Fanaa 2006 52.00 Cr Rang De Basanti 2006 50.00 Cr Raja Hindustani 1996 48.00 Cr Lagaan 2001 29.00 Cr

Since the film is releasing over Christmas which is considered to be Aamir’s lucky slot, massive surge at the box office is expected. The actor has been a pioneer of all major box office clubs which includes, 100 crores, 200 crores and 300 crore club.

Aamir’s highest grosser remains to be 2014’s PK which scored 339.5 crores at the domestic box office. Considering the demonetization issue, it will be interesting to see if Dangal still scores beyond all odds. Dangal has to now target to get past the 350 crores mark, which is a territory no film has breached yet.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.