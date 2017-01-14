Shraddha Kapoor has enjoyed a decent career graph at the box office. The actress has given hits like Baaghi and Aashiqui 2, apart from having two films in the coveted 100 crore club – Ek Villain and ABCD 2.

Though her last venture Rock On 2 failed miserably at the box office.

The 29-year old actress is all set for her romantic musical drama OK Jaanu, which released yesterday.

Since the film is 1st big release of 2017, which has generated decent amount of buzz with leading pair’s sizzling chemistry and good music, a fair opening is expected from it.

OK Jaanu is directed by Shaad Ali and it also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah .