Sidharth Malhotra got a great platform to debut in Bollywood through Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, but post that, the actor’s career graph hasn’t been on a rise. Till now, Sidharth has done 7 films, out of which only one, Ek Villain has managed to achieve the 100 crore.

Sidharth Malhotra ‘s last two films Baar Baar Dekho and A Gentleman have proved to be duds at the box office. He started his career with Varun Dhawan who is on the roll with 9 back to back hits. Sidharth Malhotra, though has garnered critical acclaim for his films, has been facing bad luck at the box office.

Ittefaq starring Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna is backed by renowned names like Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan and B.R Studios. Pacing at 100 minutes without any song, Ittefaq is all set to be a crisp thriller if the story goes well.

Ittefaq is an adaptation of the 1969 film by the same name. It was directed by Yash Chopra and starred Rajesh Khanna and Nanda in lead roles. Juno Chopra of B.R. Films, one of the co-producers of the film, says that with the adaptation of their grandfather B.R. Chopra’s celebrated film of the same name, they are trying to raise the level of crime thrillers in Hindi cinema.

The 100-minute crime thriller revolves around two murders and two suspects of the event where one police officer struggles through an investigation to unveil the truth.

Ittefaq, releasing on November 3, is directed by Abhay Chopra and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Dharma Productions.

What do you guys think where Ittefaq will land in the list of highest grossing films of Sidharth Malhotra, do let us know in the comments section below.