Arjun Kapoor hasn’t really had a splendid career as such. The actor started off with Ishaqzaade and since then, has starred in a few big banner films.

He has one film in the 100 Crore Club – 2 States and that cannot be counted much as an achievement, considering the fact that his contemporaries such as Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh have gone way past him.

Arjun was last seen in Ki And Ka with Kareena Kapoor and his latest release is Half Girlfriend, which is adapted from the Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name. While the audience seems to have given the film a thumbs up, critics have panned the film. So far, the film has managed to collect 41.61 crores in 5 days at the box office. The film has now become Arjun’s fourth highest grosser and has beaten his other films such as Finding Fanny, Tevar and Ishaqzaade.

Check out Arjun Kapoor’s box office performance in his movies here:

Half Girlfriend took a decent start at the box office on its opening day and has remained decently steady over the week. It is facing a good amount of competition from the other release, Hindi Medium and Baahubali 2. It seems difficult for the film to beat Arjun’s highest so far, which was 2 States.

The film revolves around the journey of a man from Bihar who faces difficulty in getting accustomed to urban life and get college admission due to his lack of command over the English language. It is set against the backdrop of three distinct worlds of Delhi, Patna and New York.

Tell us in the comment section below, will Half Girlfriend be able to break 2 States’ or Gunday’s record?