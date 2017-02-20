Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 has performed exceptionally well at the box office. The courtroom comedy drama has raked in 95.44 crores in 10 days at the domestic market. With this collections the film has surpassed the lifetime business of Singh Is Bliing (90.25 crores) to become the 8th highest grosser of Akshay Kumar.

In fact, the movie has by now beaten the collections of Baby (95.50 crores) too. The movie now stands on 7th position in the list.

Jolly LLB 2 is all set to become Akki’s 4th consecutive 100 crore film after Airlift, Housefull 3 and Rustom. Here’s a look at the box office business of Akshay Kumar’s highest grossing films so far:

Jolly LLB 2 is directed by Subhash Kapoor and it also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.