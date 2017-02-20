Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 has performed exceptionally well at the box office. The courtroom comedy drama has raked in 95.44 crores in 10 days at the domestic market. With this collections the film has surpassed the lifetime business of Singh Is Bliing (90.25 crores) to become the 8th highest grosser of Akshay Kumar.


In fact, the movie has by now beaten the collections of Baby (95.50 crores) too. The movie now stands on 7th position in the list.

Jolly LLB 2 Becomes 8th Highest Grosser Of Akshay Kumar; Surpasses Lifetime Biz Of Singh Is Bliing
Jolly LLB 2 is all set to become Akki’s 4th consecutive 100 crore film after Airlift, Housefull 3 and Rustom. Here’s a look at the box office business of Akshay Kumar’s highest grossing films so far:

MovieYearCollections
Rowdy Rathore2012131.00 Cr
Airlift2016129.00 Cr
Rustom2016127.42 Cr
Housefull 22012114.00 Cr
Holiday2014112.65 Cr
Housefull 32016107.70 Cr
Jolly LLB 2201795.50+ Cr
Baby201595.50 Cr
Singh Is Bliing201590.25 Cr
Gabbar Is Back201586.00 Cr

Jolly LLB 2 is directed by Subhash Kapoor and it also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.

