Khiladi Akshay Kumar has enjoyed a great 2016, with all his 3 films – Airlift, Housefull 3 and Rustom had entered 100 crore club at the box office.

Akki is all set with his upcoming courtroom comedy drama, Jolly LLB 2, which is set to hit the screens this Friday.

Since the promos and trailer have created good amount of buzz, a good opening is definitely on cards for Jolly LLB 2.

But will it be 4th consecutive 100 crore film for Akshay Kumar?

Here’s a look at the box office business of Akshay Kumar’s highest grossing films so far:

Jolly LLB is directed by Subhash Kapoor and it also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in key roles.