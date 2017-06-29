Salman Khan’s latest release Tubelight might not have received amazing reviews from the critics but the film has still managed to enter the 100 crore club at the box office. The film stands with a grand total of 105.86 crores* at the box office.

The film also stars Sohail Khan, late Om Puri, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and Matin Rey Tangu.

Tubelight is also Salman Khan’s 11th straight 100 crore film since the release of Dabangg back in 2010. Other films are Sultan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick, Jai Ho, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Bodyguard, Ready, and Dabangg; of course, some of them have done more than 200 and 300 crores business too!

With this much-anticipated film Tubelight, the actor has now added 100 points to his power index and now stands with 700 points. He maintains his 1st position beating Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. The other two Khan’s hold 2nd and the 3rd position respectively.

Will the film enter the 200 crore club? Let’s wait and watch!

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film.

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 600 400 600 100 1700 2. Aamir Khan 100 400 600 200 1300 3. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 150 1050 4. Akshay Kumar 700 0 0 0 700 5. Ajay Devgn 600 0 0 0 600 6. Hrithik Roshan 300 200 0 0 500 7. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 0 0 300 8. Varun Dhawan 300 0 0 0 300 9. Ranveer Singh 200 0 0 50 250 10. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 11. Sushant Singh Rajput 100 0 0 0 100 12. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 13. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 14. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100

On the other hand, Salman Khan will soon be seen opposite Katrina Kaif in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai which is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger. The film will hit theaters this year in December. Will this film also make 100 crores at the box office?

