Salman Khan’s latest release Tubelight might not have received amazing reviews from the critics but the film has still managed to enter the 100 crore club at the box office. The film stands with a grand total of 105.86 crores* at the box office.


The film also stars Sohail Khan, late Om Puri, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and Matin Rey Tangu.

Tubelight is also Salman Khan’s 11th straight 100 crore film since the release of Dabangg back in 2010. Other films are Sultan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick, Jai Ho, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Bodyguard, Ready, and Dabangg; of course, some of them have done more than 200 and 300 crores business too!

Tubelight 100 Crore Club
With this much-anticipated film Tubelight, the actor has now added 100 points to his power index and now stands with 700 points. He maintains his 1st position beating Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. The other two Khan’s hold 2nd and the 3rd position respectively.

Will the film enter the 200 crore club? Let’s wait and watch!

Meanwhile, check out the power index here:

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film.

(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan6004006001001700
2. Aamir Khan1004006002001300
3. Shah Rukh Khan50040001501050
4. Akshay Kumar700000700
5. Ajay Devgn600000600
6. Hrithik Roshan30020000500
7. Ranbir Kapoor300000300
8. Varun Dhawan300000300
9. Ranveer Singh2000050250
10. John Abraham200000200
11. Sushant Singh Rajput100000100
12. Arjun Kapoor100000100
13. Farhan Akhtar100000100
14. Saif Ali Khan100000100

On the other hand, Salman Khan will soon be seen opposite Katrina Kaif in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai which is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger. The film will hit theaters this year in December. Will this film also make 100 crores at the box office?

Watch this space for more Box Office updates!

  1. Total points for Salman Khan after adding TubeLight is 1800.
    100*7 =700
    200*2 =400
    300*2 =600
    100 for overseas
    Therefore it’s 1800points in Total.

