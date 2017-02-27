Aditya Roy Kapur’s career has seen quite a lot highs and lows right from the beginning. The 31-year old actor had a dull start at the box office with London Dreams and Guzaarish, but soon he tasted super success with Aashiqui 2 and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

But then, his last three ventures Daawat-E-Ishq, Fitoor and Ok Jaanu failed miserably at the box office.

The film had gathered good amount of buzz before its release, thanks to its good music and crackling chemistry between Aditya and Shraddha. However, reviews weren’t positive, followed by a mixed word of mouth! OK Jaanu made a lifetime business of 23.05 crores, thus bombing at the Box Office.

Films Year Collections Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2013 190.03 Cr Aashiqui 2 2013 85.40 Cr Action Replayy 2010 34.00 Cr Guzaarish 2010 29.50 Cr London Dreams 2009 26.10 Cr Daawat-E-Ishq 2014 24.20 Cr OK Jaanu 2017 23.05 Cr Fitoor 2016 18.61 Cr

Directed by Shaad Ali, OK Jaanu also featured Leela Samson and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles.