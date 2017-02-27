Aditya Roy Kapur’s career has seen quite a lot highs and lows right from the beginning. The 31-year old actor had a dull start at the box office with London Dreams and Guzaarish, but soon he tasted super success with Aashiqui 2 and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.
But then, his last three ventures Daawat-E-Ishq, Fitoor and Ok Jaanu failed miserably at the box office.
The film had gathered good amount of buzz before its release, thanks to its good music and crackling chemistry between Aditya and Shraddha. However, reviews weren’t positive, followed by a mixed word of mouth! OK Jaanu made a lifetime business of 23.05 crores, thus bombing at the Box Office.
|Films
|Year
|Collections
|Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
|2013
|190.03 Cr
|Aashiqui 2
|2013
|85.40 Cr
|Action Replayy
|2010
|34.00 Cr
|Guzaarish
|2010
|29.50 Cr
|London Dreams
|2009
|26.10 Cr
|Daawat-E-Ishq
|2014
|24.20 Cr
|OK Jaanu
|2017
|23.05 Cr
|Fitoor
|2016
|18.61 Cr
Directed by Shaad Ali, OK Jaanu also featured Leela Samson and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles.