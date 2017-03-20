Abhishek Bachchan who was last seen in the successful comedy drama Housefull 3 last year, has had a decently good standing at the box office for quite some time now. The actor has majorly been a part of multi-starrers in the recent times and that seems to have benefited the actor’s box office performance.

While today, even younger actors such as Varun Dhawn have two films in the 100 crore club, Abshishek’s performance has rather been a mixed one. The actor currently has two films in the 200 crore club which are Dhoom 3 and Happy New Year. Both the films starred him in a side role. His 100 crore films include Housefull 3 and Bol Bachchan. All of the films that made huge box office collections for him, have been big starrer films.

The only two films in his highest grossing list, having him as the solo lead are Guru and Bunty Aur Babli. Dhoom 3 is his highest grosser till now with a collection of 280 crores while Happy New Year with 203 crores is the second highest.

Check out the top 10 highest grossing films of Abhishek Bachchan here:

Films Year Collections Dhoom 3 2013 280.25 crores Happy New Year 2014 203.3 crores Housefull 3 2016 107.70 crores Bol Bachchan 2012 102 crores Dhoom 2 2006 82.3 crores Sarkar Raj 2008 59.46 crores Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna 2006 45.75 crores Dostana 2008 44.50 crores Guru 2007 44 crores Bunty Aur Babli 2005 35.75 crores

Recently, talking about how the failure of films affects him, he mentioned, “Of course it does. It is like your own creative baby. You work hard on a film. When it does well, it’s a great confidence booster. It’s an affirmation that your belief in working hard is correct and you are going in the right direction.”

“If the film doesn’t do well…it tells you that you didn’t get it right and you have to try to get it right. So, it’s going to affect you both ways. Success and failure both affect you,” he added.

Apparently, Abhishek may be starring in Prabhudheva’s next. We hear, the actor is now keen on bagging a solo project.