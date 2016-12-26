Aamir Khan’s Dangal has enjoyed a record breaking opening weekend of 106.95 crores at the domestic box office. Within 3 days this biographical sports drama, has become the 5th highest grosser of Aamir Khan already, by surpassing the lifetime business of Talaash which was 93 crores.

Despite the demonetization factor, Dangal has turned out to be a huge money-spinner at the box office.

Top 10 Highest Grossing Films Of Aamir Khan Of All Time:

Films Year Collections PK 2014 339.50 Cr Dhoom 3 2013 280.25 Cr 3 Idiots 2009 202.00 Cr Ghajini 2008 114.00 Cr Dangal 2016 106.95 Cr Talaash 2012 93.00 Cr Taare Zameen Par 2007 62.50 Cr Fanaa 2006 52.00 Cr Rang De Basanti 2006 50.00 Cr Raja Hindustani 1996 48.00 Cr

The film will overtake the collections of Ghajini (114 crores) by tomorrow to grab the 4th position in the list.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.