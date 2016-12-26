Aamir Khan’s Dangal has enjoyed a record breaking opening weekend of 106.95 crores at the domestic box office. Within 3 days this biographical sports drama, has become the 5th highest grosser of Aamir Khan already, by surpassing the lifetime business of Talaash which was 93 crores.
Despite the demonetization factor, Dangal has turned out to be a huge money-spinner at the box office.
Top 10 Highest Grossing Films Of Aamir Khan Of All Time:
|Films
|Year
|Collections
|PK
|2014
|339.50 Cr
|Dhoom 3
|2013
|280.25 Cr
|3 Idiots
|2009
|202.00 Cr
|Ghajini
|2008
|114.00 Cr
|Dangal
|2016
|106.95 Cr
|Talaash
|2012
|93.00 Cr
|Taare Zameen Par
|2007
|62.50 Cr
|Fanaa
|2006
|52.00 Cr
|Rang De Basanti
|2006
|50.00 Cr
|Raja Hindustani
|1996
|48.00 Cr
The film will overtake the collections of Ghajini (114 crores) by tomorrow to grab the 4th position in the list.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.
Even though the film is good,due to demonetization it will not cross 300 crore.
i was wrong, it will cross 350 crore.
This film was 400.cr
This is the man who started the 100 cr, 200 cr, 250 cr and 300 cr club. But this time I think we will have to wait for him to open 400 cr as it seems difficult yet to reach that milestone with demonetization and the lack of mass pleasing elements in this movie.
depends on weekdays