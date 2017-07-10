‘Ninnu Kori’ grosses over 25 cr in opening weekend

Actor Nani-starrer Telugu romantic drama Ninnu Kori, which also stars Nivetha Thomas and Aadi Pinisetty, has grossed over Rs 25 crore in its opening weekend worldwide, according to trade sources.

“It’s been a terrific weekend for ‘Ninnu Kori’ in cinemas. It has registered the biggest opening in Nani’s career with gross earnings of over Rs 25 crore worldwide,” trade analyst Trinath told IANS.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film explores the emotional conflict between the three lead characters.

The film is the sixth hit in a row for Nani, who is riding on a career high.

“I try and focus on doing good films but their result is not in my hands. I can’t always sign a film hoping to score a hit. It’s important that we give a good product and whether it will succeed or not is for the audience to decide,” Nani had told IANS.

Jointly produced by DVV Danayya and Kona Venkat, the film has music by Gopi Sundar.

Rana Daggubati, recently, during the screening of Ninnu Kori, said Nivetha Thomas is Telugu cinemas best find in recent times. Post the screening, he tweeted: “Saw a beautiful film with some exceptional performers. ‘Ninnu Kori’. So happy and proud that I’m working in a time of such brilliant people.”

Rana went on to add, “Nivetha, you are Telugu cinema’s best find in recent times”.

Also, director Shiva Nirvana said that Ninnu Kori will be the most emotional film in its lead actor Nani’s career. “It’s a romantic film about the emotional conflict between the lead characters. This is easily the most emotional film in Nani’s career. But it’s not a sad film. It has a great scope for comedy, but it’s not forced to make audiences laugh,” he said.