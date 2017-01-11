SHARE

Dangalwhich has become the most profitable film of 2016 at the box office, added more moolah in its kitty on its 3rd Tuesday.


The film’s 19 days total stands at approx 353.68 crores at the domestic market, thus earning a profit of around 263.68 crores. Its profit percentage comes to 293% approximately.

Aamir's Dangal Makes 292% Profit At The Box Office
The film is on the way to achieve the milestone of 300% profit at the box office.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:
Collections – Budget = ROI
ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

RankCost*LifetimeROIROI %
1. Dangal90353.68263.68293%
2. Neerja2175.6154.61260%
3. Sultan90300.45210.45234%
4. Pink2168.0047.00223.80%
5. Airlift40129.0089.00222.50%
6. Rustom40127.4287.42218.55%
7. Dear Zindagi3367.0034.00103.03%
8. Baaghi3876.0038.00100%

Dangal features Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.

