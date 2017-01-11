Aamir’s Dangal Makes 292% Profit At The Box Office

Dangal, which has become the most profitable film of 2016 at the box office, added more moolah in its kitty on its 3rd Tuesday.

The film’s 19 days total stands at approx 353.68 crores at the domestic market, thus earning a profit of around 263.68 crores. Its profit percentage comes to 293% approximately.

The film is on the way to achieve the milestone of 300% profit at the box office.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)

Rank Cost* Lifetime ROI ROI % 1. Dangal 90 353.68 263.68 293% 2. Neerja 21 75.61 54.61 260% 3. Sultan 90 300.45 210.45 234% 4. Pink 21 68.00 47.00 223.80% 5. Airlift 40 129.00 89.00 222.50% 6. Rustom 40 127.42 87.42 218.55% 7. Dear Zindagi 33 67.00 34.00 103.03% 8. Baaghi 38 76.00 38.00 100%

Dangal features Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.