The biggest Bollywood blockbuster of all time Dangal has also turned out to be the most profitable film of 2016.

Made on a moderate budget of 90 crores including P and A, this biographical sports drama has raked in 383.88 crores in 5 weeks.

The film has made a profit of 293.88 crores which is 326.53% at the domestic box office. Since Kaabil and Raees have hit the screens, it’ll be difficult for Dangal to cross the 385 crore mark.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.