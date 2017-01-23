Aamir’s Dangal Makes 322% Profit At The Box Office

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has turned out to be a humongous profitable venture for the makers.

Made on a budget of 90 crores (Cost – 70 crores, P & A – 20 crores), this biographical sports has collected 381.07 crores at the domestic box office.

The film has earned the profit of 291.07 crores, which takes its profit percentage to 322.66%.

It has become one of the most profitable films in the recent times.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.