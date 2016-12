Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial venture Dangal has become one of the most profitable films of 2016.

Made on the budget of 90 crores including P & A, the film has managed to collect 216.12 crores at the box office.

Dangal made the profit of 126.12 crores, which takes its profit percentage to 140.13%.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.