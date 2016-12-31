Box Office – Aamir’s Dangal has a huge second Friday, to challenge lifetime of SRK’s Chennai Express and Salman’s Kick today

Ever since the term 100 Crore Club was coined with Ghajini, the definition of Blockbuster and All Time Blockbuster has changed. A film that goes over the 200 crore mark in its lifetime collections is typically a Blockbuster (unless the budget is too high, as was the case with Happy New Year or Prem Ratan Dhan Payo which had to contend with Superhit and Hit status respectively). Moreover, a movie that enters the 300 Crore Club has traditionally been an All Time Blockbuster (as has been the case with PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan).

Now Dangal is set to repeat the feat as well since the film has already entered the 200 crore Club. The film collected 17.5 crore* more on its second Friday and has now collected 215 crore*. The film is now finding itself in the elite list of All Time Blockbusters as it is comfortably heading towards the 300 Crore mark.

This is how the lifetime collections of these select biggies in the elite club look like:

PK – 339.50 crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 320.34 crore

Sultan – 300.45 crore

Dhoom 3 – 280.25 crore

Dangal – 215 crore* (8 days)

The film will go past blockbusters like Kick (233 crore) and Chennai Express (226.70 crore), and from this point on the battle with the Top-4 biggies will begin. The manner in which the Aamir Khan starrer is currently doing, expect a rollicking ride for his flick in days and weeks to come as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder