Aamir’s Dangal Grosses Over 656 Crores At The Worldwide Box Office

Dangal has now become the highest grosser of all time. It has now beaten the collections of PK which till now was the highest grossing blockbuster.

Till now the film has grossed 483.42 crores (nett. 345.30 crores) at the domestic market and 180.50 crores in the international market. It currently stands with a global collection of 663.92 crores.

Dangal is currently the second highest worldwide grosser after PK which has made a massive collection of 792 crores globally.