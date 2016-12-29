Aamir’s Dangal Grosses Over 342 Crores At The Worldwide Box Office

Nitesh Tiwari’s biographical sports drama Dangal is performing phenomenally well at the global box office.

Till now, this film has grossed 247.77 crores (nett. 176.98 crores) in India and 94.32 crores in the international markets. Dangal currently stands with a worldwide collections of 342.09 crores at the box office.

The film has surpassed the global collections of Bang Bang (340 crores) and is currently the 13th highest grosser of all time.

Dangal is produced under the banners of UTV Disney and Aamir Khan Productions and it also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.