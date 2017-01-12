Dangal Beats Dilwale To Become The 4th Highest Overseas Grosser

Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal continues to shatter records at the overseas box office too. Till now, this Aamir Khan starrer has grossed $ 27 million (183.84 crores) in the international market.

With these numbers, the film has surpassed the business of Dilwale ($ 26.68 million) to become the 4th highest overseas grosser of all time.

Will this biographical sports drama beat the collections of another Aamir Khan starrer Dhoom 3 ($ 28 million) to grab the 3rd spot in the list?

The film is produced under the banners of UTV Disney and Aamir Khan Productions and it also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.