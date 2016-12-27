Aamir Topples SRK To 3rd Spot; Claims Second Position On Star Ranking

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal hit the screens this Friday and as expected the film fetched an amazing collection over its opening weekend. The film managed to make it to the 100 crore club in just three days and well, it was quite expected considering Aamir’s huge star power. The film’s 100 crore club entry has just given Aamir another 100 points at the Koimoi Power Index.

The actor now has 1050 points at the power index and he has managed to beat Shah Rukh Khan who stood at the second position with 1000 points. Since Shah Rukh’s Fan failed to make an 100 crore club entry, the actor had no addition of points to his list.

Salman is still at the top with 1700 points, which seems unbeatable for quite some time now.

Check out the Koimoi star ranking right here:

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

