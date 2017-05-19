After becoming Bollywood’s highest-grossing film at the domestic market, Aamir Khan’s Dangal has achieved one more milestone at the Chinese box office.

Dangal has crossed the 500 crore mark in China. This is the latest record set by Aamir in terms of making it to the 500 crore club. Also, it is the first time a Bollywood film has scored 500 crores in China, it is certainly a huge achievement.

The film raked in 3.73 Million (24.20 crores) yesterday and now stands with the grand total of 507.34 crores.

With the humongous contribution from China, Dangal now stands with the grand total of 1251.68 crores.

The biographical sports drama is now heading towards 1300 crore mark.

Aamir is among the most popular Indian actors for the Chinese who also are fans of South Koreans artistes.

Nitesh Tiwari, who helmed the blockbuster “Dangal“, is working on a screen adaptation of Varun Agarwal’s 2012 bestseller “How I Braved Anu Aunty & Co-Founded a Million Dollar Company”.

The film will be jointly produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur under their banners RSVP and Roy Kapur Films respectively.

Spokesperson of Roy Kapur Films said in a statement: “We are excited to be collaborating with Nitesh on adapting Varun’s incredibly relevant and hilarious book to the screen.”

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Secret Superstar, where he’ll portray the character of a music composer. The film will be directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. Secret Superstar stars Zaira Wasim and Meher Vij in key roles, Aamir will just be playing a cameo. The movie will hit the screen during the Diwali weekend. The film is all set to clash with Ajay Devgn starrer Golmaal Again .

Post this, Aamir Khan will share the screen with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in Thugs Of Hindostan. The film will go on floors from 1st June and will be directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who previously helmed Tashan and Dhoom 3. It will be produced under the reputed banner of Yash Raj Films and will release in Diwali, 2018.