Box Office Predictions – Aamir Khan’s Dangal to open very big

Will Dangal turn out to be that one entertainer which would make audiences forget the fact that last few weeks have seen some of the most disappointing affairs at the big screen? It seems like ages when one saw a film that was a wholesome entertaining experience for the audiences. A film could have worked at the multiplexes or another at the single screens. However a film that managed to win over audiences across board is something that seems like a dream that was lived ages ago. This is what makes Dangal all the more important because when the name Aamir Khan comes on screen, you expect something big.

The definition of big too changes with every release of Aamir since he is the one who has changed the rules of the game with every major commercial entertainer of his. His 3 Idiots started the 200 crore club. Later his Dhoom: 3 made a big time splash and went past the 250 crore mark. A couple of years back his PK had turned out to be the founding member of the 300 crore club. It is clear that each time around, anticipation his huge for a film of his and audiences do have a blind faith in what he has to offer, something that helps with the opening and then the long run at the Box Office as well.

Hence, with Dangal too the anticipation is nothing short of phenomenal. The film should be seeing audience footfalls right from the first show itself. Moreover, since the advance booking has already begun for the film, it gives all the more impetus for good occupancies at the very onset. Dangal should start on a good note and by the evening and night shows, expect houseful signs all over. Since the early reports of the film are very good too, expect momentum to only catch up further on Saturday and Sunday.

All of this means that while an opening day number of 25 crore+ is pretty much on the cards, the real fun would be to see the momentum being so high that eventually the weekend numbers end up being in the range of 90-100 crore. Now that would be something to cheer about for Bollywood which would be happy to celebrate with some cheers before curtains go down for 2016.

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder