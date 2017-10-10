After ruling the Chinese and the Indian box office, Aamir Khan’s super hit film Dangal has created a havoc at the Hong Kong box office too.

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial released on August 24 in Hong Kong. It has entered in its 7th week at the Hong Kong box office. Till now the film has grossed HK $ 26,153,231 [INR 21.92 crores]. The film minted 387.39 crores at the Indian box office. The film now stands with a worldwide collection of 1892.91 crores.

“The film released in 46 screens in Hong Kong and Macau which is four times more than the regular screen count for a Hindi mainstream release,” said Amrita Pandey, Vice President – Studios, Disney India.

“The local audience’s overwhelming response reaffirms that an inspiring story backed by the right team, distribution planning, superior storytelling with such strong performances — can win hearts and transcend boundaries, and Dangal exemplifies that,” Pandey added.

Aamir Khan, known for producing and acting in some of the most commercially successful films like Dangal and Taare Zameen Par, says test screening is necessary as it helps him to understand various aspects.

Trending :

“Test screening is a very important process for me because it gives me a great deal of understanding on many aspects. When you make a film, you become so close to it and subjective, you lose your objectivity.

“But during test screening when I share the rough cut with a group of people who are completely out of the film business, their feedback brings a different aspect,” the actor told media here on Sunday.

Aamir Khan, next will be seen in Secret Superstar & Thugs Of Hindostan. Secret Superstar is based on a teenage girl named Insia, played by Zaira Wasim, who sets out to follow her dream of being a singing superstar under the confinement of anonymity.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is slated to release on October 19.

Whereas Thugs Of Hindostan is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film also features Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Jackie Shroff.