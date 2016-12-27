Aamir Khan’s Dangal Remains Super Strong On Its 1st Monday At The Box Office

After enjoying a record breaking opening weekend, Aamir Khan’s Dangal remained super strong on its 1st Monday at the box office.

This biographical sports drama raked in approx. 22* crores yesterday (4th day) and now stands with a grand total of 128.95 crores.

In just 4 days the film has beaten the lifetime collections of 2016’s one of the highest grossing films like Housefull 3, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Airlift and Rustom.

It is expected that the film will remain strong and steady in the weekdays at the box office. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal also features Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.