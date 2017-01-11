Box Office – Aamir Khan’s Dangal opens 350 Crore Club

Aamir Khan is now the proud founding father of yet another club! Dangal has passed the 350 crore milestone and with this, 350 Crore Club has been opened. With 4.03 crore more coming on Tuesday, the film’s collections now stand at 353.68 crore. This is in line with a series of milestones that Aamir Khan has crossed ever since he became the founding father of 100 Crore Club with Ghajini.

Here is the list:

100 Crore Club – Ghajini

200 Crore Club – 3 Idiots

250 Crore Club – Dhoom: 3

300 Crore Club – P.K.

350 Crore Club – Dangal

Salman Khan has more entries accumulated across these clubs but he has followed Aamir Khan in there. As a matter of fact he would have even more entries by the time Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan releases in Diwali 2018. This isn’t all as Akshay Kumar too would continue to accumulate many more films in there as he has an average of three to four releases every year.

However, all eyes are on which film does the honors for the 400 Crore Club. Salman Khan has Tubelight and Tiger Zinda Hai coming in 2017 and the expectations are now even bigger. The least he has to do is ensure that these two films enter the 300 Crore Club.

Aamir Khan has raised the bar and while he would be happy to sit back and relax (at least from Box Office tracking perspective) for next 20 months, there could well be some anxious moments for Salman Khan at regular intervals while his films release on Eid and Christmas 2017 respectively.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

