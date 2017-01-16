Aamir Khan’s Dangal Makes 311% Profit At The Box Office

Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal has become one of the most profitable ventures for the makers. Made on a moderate budget of 90 crores including P and A, this biographical sports drama has minted 370.11 crores at the domestic box office.
It has made a humongous profit of 280.11 crores which takes its ROI percentage to 311.23%.
Apart from becoming the most profitable film of 2016, the film has also become the the highest grossing film all time.
Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:
Collections – Budget = ROI
ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%
|Rank
|Cost*
|Lifetime
|ROI
|ROI %
|1. Dangal
|90
|359.87
|269.87
|300%
|2. Neerja
|21
|75.61
|54.61
|260%
|3. Sultan
|90
|300.45
|210.45
|234%
|4. Pink
|21
|68.00
|47.00
|223.80%
|5. Airlift
|40
|129.00
|89.00
|222.50%
|6. Rustom
|40
|127.42
|87.42
|218.55%
|7. Dear Zindagi
|33
|67.00
|34.00
|103.03%
|8. Baaghi
|38
|76.00
|38.00
|100%
Dangal also features Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.