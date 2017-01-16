Aamir Khan’s Dangal Makes 311% Profit At The Box Office

Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal has become one of the most profitable ventures for the makers. Made on a moderate budget of 90 crores including P and A, this biographical sports drama has minted 370.11 crores at the domestic box office.

It has made a humongous profit of 280.11 crores which takes its ROI percentage to 311.23%.

Apart from becoming the most profitable film of 2016, the film has also become the the highest grossing film all time.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)

Rank Cost* Lifetime ROI ROI % 1. Dangal 90 359.87 269.87 300% 2. Neerja 21 75.61 54.61 260% 3. Sultan 90 300.45 210.45 234% 4. Pink 21 68.00 47.00 223.80% 5. Airlift 40 129.00 89.00 222.50% 6. Rustom 40 127.42 87.42 218.55% 7. Dear Zindagi 33 67.00 34.00 103.03% 8. Baaghi 38 76.00 38.00 100%

Dangal also features Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.