Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal has become one of the most profitable ventures for the makers. Made on a moderate budget of 90 crores including P and A, this biographical sports drama has minted 370.11 crores at the domestic box office.


It has made a humongous profit of 280.11 crores which takes its ROI percentage to 311.23%.

Aamir Khan's Dangal Makes 311% Profit At The Box Office
Apart from becoming the most profitable film of 2016, the film has also become the the highest grossing film all time.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:
Collections – Budget = ROI
ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

RankCost*LifetimeROIROI %
1. Dangal90359.87269.87300%
2. Neerja2175.6154.61260%
3. Sultan90300.45210.45234%
4. Pink2168.0047.00223.80%
5. Airlift40129.0089.00222.50%
6. Rustom40127.4287.42218.55%
7. Dear Zindagi3367.0034.00103.03%
8. Baaghi3876.0038.00100%

Dangal also features Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.

