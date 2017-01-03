Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal has turned out to be a great profitable venture for the makers.

Made on the moderate budget of 90 crores including P and A, the film has collected 284.69 crores so far at the domestic box office.

This Aamir Khan starrer has made a profit of 194.69 crores, which takes its profit percentage to 216.32%.

In the coming days, this biographical sports will beat Rustom (218.55%), Airlift (222.50%) and Pink (223.80%) to become the 3rd most profitable film of 2016.

Dangal is produced under the banners of UTV Disney and Aamir Khan Productions and it also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.