Aamir Khan’s Dangal Makes 200% Profit At The Box Office

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has become one of the most profitable films of 2016. Made on a moderate budget of 90 crores including P and A, this biographical sports drama has collected 270.47 crores in 10 days at the domestic box office.

The film has made a profit of 180.47 crores, which takes its profit percentage to 200.52%.

The film is now the 6th most profitable film of 2016, after Neerja, Sultan, Pink, Airlift and Rustom.

Rank Cost* Lifetime ROI ROI % 1. Neerja 21 75.61 54.61 260% 2. Sultan 90 300.45 210.45 234% 3. Pink 21 68.00 47.00 223.80% 4. Airlift 40 129.00 89.00 222.50% 5. Rustom 40 127.42 87.42 218.55% 6. Dangal 90 270.47 180.47 200.52% 7. Dear Zindagi 33 67.00 34.00 103.03% 8. Baaghi 38 76.00 38.00 100%

Dangal is produced under the banners of UTV Disney and Aamir Khan Productions and it also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.