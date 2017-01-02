Aamir Khan’s Dangal Makes 200% Profit At The Box Office

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has become one of the most profitable films of 2016. Made on a moderate budget of 90 crores including P and A, this biographical sports drama has collected 270.47 crores in 10 days at the domestic box office.
The film has made a profit of 180.47 crores, which takes its profit percentage to 200.52%.
The film is now the 6th most profitable film of 2016, after Neerja, Sultan, Pink, Airlift and Rustom.
|Rank
|Cost*
|Lifetime
|ROI
|ROI %
|1. Neerja
|21
|75.61
|54.61
|260%
|2. Sultan
|90
|300.45
|210.45
|234%
|3. Pink
|21
|68.00
|47.00
|223.80%
|4. Airlift
|40
|129.00
|89.00
|222.50%
|5. Rustom
|40
|127.42
|87.42
|218.55%
|6. Dangal
|90
|270.47
|180.47
|200.52%
|7. Dear Zindagi
|33
|67.00
|34.00
|103.03%
|8. Baaghi
|38
|76.00
|38.00
|100%
Dangal is produced under the banners of UTV Disney and Aamir Khan Productions and it also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.