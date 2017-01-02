SHARE

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has become one of the most profitable films of 2016. Made on a moderate budget of 90 crores including P and A, this biographical sports drama has collected 270.47 crores in 10 days at the domestic box office.


The film has made a profit of 180.47 crores, which takes its profit percentage to 200.52%.

Aamir Khan’s Dangal Makes 200% Profit At The Box Office

The film is now the 6th most profitable film of 2016, after Neerja, Sultan, Pink, Airlift and Rustom.

RankCost*LifetimeROIROI %
1. Neerja2175.6154.61260%
2. Sultan90300.45210.45234%
3. Pink2168.0047.00223.80%
4. Airlift40129.0089.00222.50%
5. Rustom40127.4287.42218.55%
6. Dangal90270.47180.47200.52%
7. Dear Zindagi3367.0034.00103.03%
8. Baaghi3876.0038.00100%

Dangal is produced under the banners of UTV Disney and Aamir Khan Productions and it also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.

