Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has become one of the most profitable films of 2016 at the box office.

Made on the moderate budget of 90 crores (Cost – 70 crores and 20 crores – P & A), this biographical sports drama has collected 197.53 crores in India.

The film has made the profit of 107.53 crores, which takes its profit percentage to 119.47%.

The film has become the 6th most profitable film of 2016 after Neerja, Pink, Sultan, Airlift and Sultan.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Rank Cost* Lifetime ROI ROI % 1. Neerja 21 75.61 54.61 260% 2. Sultan 90 300.45 210.45 234% 3. Pink 21 68.00 47.00 223.80% 4. Airlift 40 129.00 89.00 222.50% 5. Rustom 40 127.42 87.42 218.55% 6. Dangal 90 197.53 107.53 119.47% 7. Dear Zindagi 33 67.00 34.00 103.03% 8. Baaghi 38 76.00 38.00 100%

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar in key roles.