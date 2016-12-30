Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has become one of the most profitable films of 2016 at the box office.
Made on the moderate budget of 90 crores (Cost – 70 crores and 20 crores – P & A), this biographical sports drama has collected 197.53 crores in India.
The film has made the profit of 107.53 crores, which takes its profit percentage to 119.47%.
The film has become the 6th most profitable film of 2016 after Neerja, Pink, Sultan, Airlift and Sultan.
Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:
Collections – Budget = ROI
ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%
(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)
|Rank
|Cost*
|Lifetime
|ROI
|ROI %
|1. Neerja
|21
|75.61
|54.61
|260%
|2. Sultan
|90
|300.45
|210.45
|234%
|3. Pink
|21
|68.00
|47.00
|223.80%
|4. Airlift
|40
|129.00
|89.00
|222.50%
|5. Rustom
|40
|127.42
|87.42
|218.55%
|6. Dangal
|90
|197.53
|107.53
|119.47%
|7. Dear Zindagi
|33
|67.00
|34.00
|103.03%
|8. Baaghi
|38
|76.00
|38.00
|100%
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar in key roles.