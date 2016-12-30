SHARE

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has become one of the most profitable films of 2016 at the box office.


Made on the moderate budget of 90 crores (Cost – 70 crores and 20 crores – P & A), this biographical sports drama has collected 197.53 crores in India.

The film has made the profit of 107.53 crores, which takes its profit percentage to 119.47%.

Aamir Khan in a still from Dangal
Aamir Khan in a still from Dangal

The film has become the 6th most profitable film of 2016 after Neerja, Pink, Sultan, Airlift and Sultan.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:
Collections – Budget = ROI
ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)

RankCost*LifetimeROIROI %
1. Neerja2175.6154.61260%
2. Sultan90300.45210.45234%
3. Pink2168.0047.00223.80%
4. Airlift40129.0089.00222.50%
5. Rustom40127.4287.42218.55%
6. Dangal90197.53107.53119.47%
7. Dear Zindagi3367.0034.00103.03%
8. Baaghi3876.0038.00100%

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar in key roles.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY