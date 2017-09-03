Dangal is unstoppable! This is the common phase we’re hearing since this Aamir Khan’s wrestling drama has been released. After conquering India and ruling China, Dangal has now been knocking down the records at the Hong Kong box office.

In its 1st week at the Hong Kong box office, Aamir Khan’s Dangal has collected HK$ 8.6 million (7.04 crores). It juiced in another close to a million dollars figure on its 2nd Friday (HK $1,045,502 or INR 0.85 crores to be accurate). Saturday has been phenomenal too as it has shown some tremendous growth. Dangal has collected HK $1,865,934 (1.52 crores) on its 2nd Saturday at the Hong Kong box office. The film minted 387.39 crores at the Indian box office. The film now stands with a worldwide collection of 1877.67 crores.

Almost everyone compared Dangal’s success with another magnum opus Baahubali 2, Aamir on this added “I feel we shouldn’t make a comparison between Dangal and Baahubali 2 because both films are good in their own space and above all both films are Indian films which are making its mark all over the world. I am very proud of Baahubali 2 as well,”

The movie in inching closer towards a mammoth amount which will be extremely difficult to break by any Bollywood movie. It would be interesting to see which will be the next Bollywood movie to climb this mountain of records set by Dangal.

Aamir will soon be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan with Amitabh Bachchan. It will bring him together with megastar Amitabh Bachchan on the big screen for the first time. “I am most excited to work with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. It is a dream come true. I’ve always been his huge fan,” said Aamir.

He is equally excited about his other project, Secret Superstar, “My next film is Secret Superstar. It’s about a 14-year-old girl. She is the central character. I love the story. It’s a beautiful story,” he said about the film that traces the journey of an aspiring singer named Insia.