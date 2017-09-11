Aamir Khan’s Dangal is one of those rare films who just can’t stop to mint more money at the box office. After creating some unbreakable records at the box office, Dangal just cannot stop adding more crores to its kitty.

After collecting HK$ 15,650,087 [12.81 cr] in the course of 2 weeks at the Hong Kong box office, Dangal has entered its 3rd week with a bang. It collected HK$ 672,022 on its 3rd Friday, HK$ 1,240,585 on 3rd Saturday and HK$ 1,257,228 on 3rd Sunday. The movie now stands with the grand total of HK$ 18,819,922 [₹ 15.38 cr] at the Hong Kong box office.

In the film, Aamir Khan features Mahavir Singh Phogat, debutants Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra feature as Geeta and Babita respectively. Zaira Wasim played the younger version of Geeta Phogat for which she won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar in a key role. The movie won four awards at the 62nd Filmfare Awards including Best Film, Best Director (Nitesh Tiwari) and Best Actor (Aamir Khan).

This is Aamir Khan’s fourth film which has become the highest-grossing Indian film. His other films like PK has collected worldwide 831.50 crores and holds the 2nd position in the list. His film Dhoom 3 has collected 558 crores worldwide and hold the 6th position in the list whereas 3 Idiots has collected 395 crores worldwide and holds 9th positon.

Trending :

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Secret Superstar alongside Zaira Wasim which is slated to hit theatres on Diwali this year and the actor is also set to share the silver screen with Amitabh Bachchan in Thugs Of Hindostan. The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh in lead roles. While Aamir had worked with Fatima in Dangal, Katrina was his actress in the third instalment of YRF’s Dhoom franchise.