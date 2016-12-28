It’s a century and a half for Aamir Khan and his team of Dangal! If 100 crore was surpassed in record time, it didn’t take much time for the film to add more than 50 crore as well. Even on the weekdays the film is doing mind-boggling business and this was evidenced in Tuesday collections that read a fantabulous 23.07 crore.

Now that makes these (Tuesday numbers) all the more special is the fact that in entire 2016, the only films which had their *opening day* better than this were Sultan [36.54 crore] and Dangal [29.78 crore] itself. Otherwise, Friday collections of even M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story [21.3 crore], Fan [19.2 crore] and Housefull 3 [15.2 crore], the films with the best opening days of 2016, were behind.

To bring this further in perspective, if one looks at the All Time Biggest Week One, Dangal is already in the Top-10 even though it has been theaters for *just 5 days*. This is how the highest first week collections (first 7 days) of all time look like:

Sultan – 208.82 crore

Dhoom: 3 – 188 crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 184.62 crore

PK – 183 crore

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 165.45 crore

Kick – 164.21 crore

Dangal – 155.53 crore

Happy New Year – 152 crore

Chennai Express – 149.96 crore

Ek Tha Tiger – 137.15 crore

As things stand today, Dangal is all set to cross the first week collections of Dhoom: 3 too by tomorrow and emerge as the second highest Week One of all times just after Sultan. Now that would be remarkable indeed as the Aamir Khan starrer would manage that without any holiday whatsoever while each of the other films in Top-10, right from Sultan to Ek Tha Tiger, was buoyed by a major holiday in its first 7 days run, be it Eid, Diwali or Christmas!

