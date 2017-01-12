Aamir Khan’s Dangal is inching closer to the humongous 700 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Till now, this biographical sports drama has grossed 499.64 crores (nett. 356.89 crores) in India and 183.84 crores in the international markets.

Currently, Dangal’s worldwide gross business stands at 683.48 crores at the box office.

Dangal is currently the 2nd highest worldwide grosser after PK (792 crores).

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.