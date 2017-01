Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial venture Dangal so has grossed 503.81 crores (nett. 359.87 crores) at the domestic market and 186.25 crores in the international markets.

Dangal now stands with a global total of 690.06 crores. The film is likely to achieve the feat of 700 crores by the end of 4th week at the box office.

Dangal stars Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.