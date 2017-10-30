Aamir Khan’s Dangal Continues To Rule At The Hong Kong Box Office

Dangal is just not done making money but winning people’s hearts worldwide. With India and China conquered, it took Hong Kong by storm. It opened in the second spot and soon claimed the first place. And now, it is just minting money at the box office non-stop.

Dangal released in India last year and earned 542.23 crores at the Indian box office, surpassing the collections of Aamir Khan’s 2014 movie PK and Salman Khan’s 2016 blockbuster Sultan. Aamir’s Dangal released in China in May this year and ruled the box office for several days, thereby achieving the fifth spot on Forbes’s list of highest-earning non-Hollywood films in ‘cinema history.’

The film has completed 10 weeks at the Hong Kong box office. The film stands with a global collection of 1893.35 crores. Let’s take a look at the movie’s 10th Week at the box office:

Fri HK$ 4,813

Sat HK$ 18,177

Sun HK$ 44,031

Total: HK$ 26,847,572 [22.36 cr]

In the film, Aamir Khan features Mahavir Singh Phogat, debutants Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra feature as Geeta and Babita respectively. Zaira Wasim played the younger version of Geeta Phogat for which she won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar in a key role.The movie won four awards at the 62nd Filmfare Awards including Best Film, Best Director (Nitesh Tiwari) and Best Actor (Aamir Khan).

Actor-producer Aamir Khan is determined to take his latest release Secret Superstar to China and says he has already started planning the release.

Secret Superstar will definitely release in China in next one or two months. We are working on the planning aspect of it,” Aamir said here. Aamir is a popular Bollywood face in China, especially after the super success of his movies PK and Dangal.

The actor opened up about his plans during the film’s success party which was hosted by director Advait Chandan. The film is produced by Aamir and Kiran Rao under the banner Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios and Akash Chawla. In Secret Superstar, Zaira Wasim, who hails from Kashmir, plays a teenage girl named India who dreams of becoming a singer. The film is about how she fulfills her dreams by keeping her identity hidden.